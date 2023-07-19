“We are ready to return back to the negotiation table tomorrow and we are waiting for the other side to join us,” Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told an event held in the UK Parliament on Tuesday evening.

The event, organised by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK and hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus, gave Kombos the opportunity to set out the pillars of the country’s foreign policy in the presence of the UK Foreign Minister for the UN Lord Ahmad, MPs from all the major British parties, officials from the Foreign Office and many Cypriots living in the UK.

On the Cyprus issue he emphasised that “the status quo is not viable”, and that “we will never accept anything outside the UN Security Council parameters for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality.”

Kombos referred to the Cypriot government’s initiative for a more active engagement by the EU, potentially with the appointment of a special representative, as something that would complement and facilitate the UN efforts.

He said that Nicosia wants to exploit the momentum and the conditions that have been created, such as the completion of elections in Cyprus, Turkey and Greece, the talks about the relations between the EU and Turkey and the efforts to normalise Greek-Turkish relations. “The Cyprus issue is back on the agenda,” commented the Foreign Minister.

He noted, however, that “it takes two to tango” and that “one thing is certain; with Turkey there are no certainties.”

Kombos stressed that “we will never stop trying to reunite our country and we will never deviate from our principles and values.”

Earlier he had referred to the overall Cypriot foreign policy, noting that it is not “monothematic”, even though it focuses on the Cyprus issue.

He told the MPs and the guests that Cyprus “remains a pillar of stability and a reliable ally” in a region of geopolitical challenges and complexities.

In his speech he also made reference to the principled stance by Cyprus on Ukraine, the trilateral and other multilateral agreements with regional partners, as well as the participation to the EastMed gas forum.

In terms of the challenges Cyprus, the region, but also the UK are facing, the Foreign Minister reminded the Sudan crisis and the crucial role that Cyprus played in the British evacuation operation, the migration crisis with the “disproportionate” burden Cyprus is taking on while Turkey “instrumentalises” the problem.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon praised the contribution of the Cypriot diaspora in the UK, the historic bilateral links and the strengthening of the relationship between the UK and Cyprus in a number of areas.

He then assured the UK Cypriots in the audience of Britain’s “dedication” to the UN process aiming at “a just and lasting” settlement, within the UN parameters.

“The UK stands ready to support the renewed efforts to reach a settlement. We believe that the best way is in line with the UN parameters for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation and we believe that such a settlement would create a brighter, more stable and secure future for Cyprus and the region,” said the UK Foreign Minister.

The APPG for Cyprus Chairman Sir Roger Gale described the current situation in Cyprus as “completely intolerable”. He then told the Cypriots in the room: “We will stand with you; we believe in your cause and we will hold fast at this cause for as long as it takes.”

The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK President Christos Karaolis used his introductory remarks to ask for the same reaction by the UK to the ongoing Turkish occupation of Cyprus as the one demonstrated against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. He added that the UK has a unique role in relation to Cyprus and that it should use this role to ensure Turkey engages constructively.

Karaolis also referred to the Hands Off Cyprus online campaign by the Federation through which 60% of the British MPs have received emails by UK Cypriots and other constituents asking them to support Cyprus.

The event was also addressed by other MPs from all parties who committed their supporting for the settlement efforts: Caroline Nokes, Chris Stephens, Wendy Chamberlain, Martin Vickers, Sheryll Murray, as well as the Shadow Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty, who assured that Cyprus would be “a priority” for a future Labour government.

Messages sent by Theresa Villiers and Pambos Charalambous were read out, while the event was also attended by Mark Jenkinson, Fabian Hamilton, Steve McCabe, Catherine West, Mike Wood, Imran Hussain, Navendu Mishra, Chris Clarkson and Lord Truscott.

Earlier on Tuesday Kombos had held meetings with the Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and the Chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Alicia Kearns.

The Foreign Minister travels to Brussels on Wednesday to participate in the EU General Affairs Council.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.