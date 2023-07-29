Commissioner for State Aid Control, Stella Michaelidou, approved on Friday a €35 million grant scheme for broadband networks. Michaelidou made a reference while handing over, on Friday, the 2021 annual report of her Office to the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides.

During the meeting, at the Presidential Palace, the Commissioner informed the President regarding the role of her Office, noting that the European Commission follows the state aid modernization process. This, she noted, affords more powers to the member states, leading to decentralization, provided they follow certain guidelines, known as the General Block Exemption Regulation.

Michaelidou said that at a national level, each Commissioner or the competent authority of each member state can approve state aid on their own, without submitting it to the Commission for approval. However, they are obliged to inform the Commission within 10-20 days, for the approvals of projects they have carried out.

“The goal of state aid modernization is to guide all member states towards the same direction”, she noted, clarifying that green and digital economy are considered priorities. “Today I have approved €35 ​​million in relation to broadband networks” she said, giving an example.

The Commissioner then handed over the report of her Office for 2021 to President Christodoulides, who, thanked Michaelidou for her work.