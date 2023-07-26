The signing of an agreement between Cyprus and Greece regarding organ donation and transplants was at the centre of a meeting between the Health Ministers of both countries, which took place in Athens on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Cyprus’ Ministry of Health, during the meeting between Cypriot Health Minister Popi Kanari and her Greek counterpart, Michalis Chrysochoidis, it was decided to finalise an agreement between the two countries on the subject of organ donation and transplants.

The main goal of the agreement is to foster cooperation between the two countries aiming to promote organ donation and enhance accessibility to transplants for patients from both countries, with a focus on the implementation of the procedure for cross-border kidney transplants. Once the terms of the agreement are fully established and agreed upon by both parties, it will be officially signed in the coming Autumn.

During the meeting, the two Ministers also exchanged views and reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering bilateral cooperation in matters relating to their respective portfolios, with a primary focus on safeguarding and promoting the health of their citizens. Specifically, discussions revolved around implementing prevention programmes, promoting health awareness, early detection of chronic diseases, and the application of population-based screening programs. Emphasis was placed on tackling issues such as childhood obesity and smoking, along with the necessity of exchanging expertise in this area.

Additionally, the two Ministers addressed the matter of medication shortages, issues concerning the economic sustainability, organisation, and operation of the healthcare systems of both countries, as well as the significant challenge of the observed shortage of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses.