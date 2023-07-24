The prolonged high temperatures in Cyprus this summer have led to an increase in demand for water and the Water Development Department has urged the public – locals and tourists alike – to limit their use of the natural resource it to the minimum.

Efi Attikouri, senior executive engineer and head of the Water Supply Service at the Water Department, told the Cyprus News Agency that there have been significant increases in the demand for water this year compared to the same period last year.

She said that there has been an increase in demand in resort areas due to the surge in tourism flows, but also in other urban areas. Attikouri said that compared to pre-pandemic times, the demand for water in Cyprus has risen by 10