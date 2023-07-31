Karolina Pelendritou (born 25 August 1986 in Limassol) is a visually impaired swimmer from Cyprus. She has won gold medals and broken records in national and international games as well as winning three gold medals, a silver and two bronze over four Paralympic Games (winning medals in each Games except for 2016 when she came in 4th). Due to her achievements she is known as the “Princess of the Pool”.

Pelendritou was the first living person to appear on a national Cypriot stamp, in 2004. She has promoted the work of various EU initiatives throughout the years, currently holding the title of ambassador for the “Youth On The Move” initiative since 2010.

She began swimming at the age of 9. A family member of hers, Antonakis Katsiounis, started to take her swimming. He noticed that she had a hidden talent. At the age of 10 she became a member of the Cyprus Swimming Federation with the Nautical Club of Limassol and at 13 years old she became a member of the National Swimming Team and soon broke records in all categories of the 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Manchester, Great Britain will host the Allianz Para Swimming World Championships from 31 July to 6 August 2023. The competition will take place at the Manchester Aquatics Centre.

It will be the 11th edition of the event and the third time it is held in Great Britain following Glasgow 2015 and London 2019.

Over 600 Para swimmers from around 70 nations are set to compete in the last World Championships before the Paralympic Games in Paris, France next year.

The venue

The Manchester Aquatics Centre, often affectionately known as the MAC, is a public aquatics sports facility south of the city centre of Manchester. The pool is home to the British Swimming Performance Centre Manchester, with a number of the country’s top Para swimmers based at the centre for training.

The venue was purpose-built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games. The building takes the approximate shape of an asymmetric trapezoidal prism, and from the outside, the roof resembles a wave.

In 2021 the centre began a major refurbishment and is scheduled to reopen fully to the public in the second quarter of 2023.

Cyprus have Karolina Pelendritou taking part in the below events

Heats for 50m Freestyle

10:39 Uk (time)

12:39 Cyprus (time)

FInals for 50m Freestyle

19:34 Uk (Time)

21:34 Cyprus (Time)