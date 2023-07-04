Cypriot judokas win gold and a bronze medal in international meetings

Two young Cypriot judokas won recently a gold and a bronze medal in international meetings of IJF.

According to an announcement by the Cyprus Judo Federation, 18-year-old Yiannis Antoniou secured the gold medal in the European Cup of the Juniors category (under 21 years) in Birmingham, Great Britain. Antoniou is ranked No. 4 in the world in his category.

Moreover, 19-year-old Judoka Janet Michaelidou secured the bronze medal in the Slovenj Gradec junior European cup 2023, that took place in Slovenia. Michailidou is ranked 3rd in the World in her category.

Recently international successes prove once again that the sport is on the rise in Cyprus, the Cyprus Judo Federation concludes.