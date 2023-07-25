A £20,000 reward is being offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers as detectives return to the scene to appeal for information in relation to the murder of Milton Hurlington in Brent.

Detectives investigating the murder of the 42-year-old man will return to the scene in King Edward VII park in Wembley this evening (Monday, 24 July) one week on from Milton’s murder on Monday, 17 July.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who leads the investigation, said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the park between 6pm and 10:45pm on Monday, 17 July and may have seen events which culminated in Milton’s murder to come forward and speak to us.

“Our investigation continues to make progress and arrests have been made but we still need your help. If you were there and saw or heard anything suspicious, or have information that could assist our investigation then please get in touch.

“The charity Crimestoppers, is offering a significant reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Milton’s murder – to be eligible for that reward you need to contact them. Crimestoppers is independent from the police; you can provide information anonymously via 0800 555 111 or through their website.”

An investigation was launched after police were called at 21:49hrs on 17 July to reports of a man with a stab injury in The Dene, Wembley.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Milton died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination established cause of death as blood loss following a stab wound to the arm.

Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and later released on bail to return at a future date.

Five males, aged in their late teens to early 20s, were arrested on Sunday 23 July on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation should call police on 101 and give reference 8258/17JUL23.

Anyone with images or footage which may help the police can also be uploaded here.

To remain 100% anonymous, and to be eligible for the £20,000 reward, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or via Crimestoppers-uk.org. You will not be asked to share your name and you cannot be traced.

Information passed directly to the police will not qualify for a reward. Only information given to Crimestoppers using the anonymous online form or by calling the UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 will qualify.