The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage (TCCH) has completed the conservation works at the church of Agios Georgios in the Karpasia area, in the Turkish-occupied territory of Cyprus.

A press release by the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says that this was marked by an event with the participation of the European Commission, UNDP and TCCH.

Ahead of the event, Kjartan Björnsson, Deputy Director and Head of the Cyprus Settlement Support Unit at the Directorate-General REFORM of the European Commission said that “these sites represent the rich cultural heritage of Cyprus, and it is everyone’s duty to ensure its preservation as a sign of respect for past civilizations and as a symbol of cultural identity for future generations.” The European Union, he added, “will continue to support not only the restoration of the monuments, but also to promote peace and reconciliation amongst the communities in the island. ”

On his part, Jakhongir Khaydarov, Head of Office at UNDP Cyprus said that “the completion of these conservation works marks a momentous achievement in our relentless dedication to safeguarding Cyprus’ invaluable cultural heritage”. He further expressed his gratitude, noting the significance of preserving the church of Agios Georgios. “These projects vividly underscore the imperative of protecting our shared heritage for the prosperity of future generations,” he said.

Ali Tuncay, co-chair of TCCH, pointing out that “many civilisations have passed through the island of Cyprus”, he said that “we acknowledge the responsibility of preserving and sustaining this richness of these civilisations so it can be handed over to future generations and are proud to be able to promote cooperation between the Turkish and the Greek Cypriots through such a valuable endeavour.”

He further said that “the TCCH has clearly demonstrated that a collaborative approach involving experts from both sides and de-politicizing the protection of cultural heritage can lead to positive results. I firmly believe that the more we cooperate, the more success stories will emerge”.

Dr Sotos Ktoris, co-chair of TCCH said that “today’s gathering is another testament of our commitment to preserve and protect our cultural treasures all over Cyprus,” adding that “the completion of the conservation works of Agios Georgios at Ardana church reflects the vision of the Technical Committee: to breathe new life into the monuments of all communities on the island without any distinction.”

Let us, therefore, strive to protect our shared cultural heritage, to value it, to learn from it, and to utilise it as a tool for peacebuilding, he said, stressing that “because in the end, it is our shared heritage that reminds us of our common humanity, a truth that is paramount in our pursuit of peace.”

It is noted that the church of Agios Georgios was built in the late 19th century and is a typical vaulted church structure of that period. It was built with stone walls, some parts of irregular shape stone structures and other parts with dressed stone. In the mid-20th century, a women’s gallery of reinforced concrete was built in the west part.

Each conservation site is a reflection of the cultures behind it as well as an intersection of civilizations. Thanks to the cooperation of TCCH, UNDP and EU, the shared cultural heritage of the island continues to be preserved, the press release states.

Since 2012, over 123 cultural heritage sites island-wide have been conserved, structurally supported, physically protected or restored by TCCH and UNDP with the support from the European Union with a total funding of €24.915 million. The TCCH has received a total of €35.6 million invested by several donors to implement the priorities of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage for the preservation of the island-wide cultural heritage of Cyprus, the press release concludes.