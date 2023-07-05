The Speaker of the House of Commons has praised his ‘counterpart and friend’ in the Cypriot House of Representatives for being ‘a record breaker and role model.’

Sir Lindsay Hoyle told Her Excellency Annita Demetriou that her meteoric rise to first female Speaker in Cyprus and the first female president of the Democratic Rally Party ‘sent an incredible message to young women considering a career in politics’.

Ms Demetriou, who at the age of 37 is also the youngest person to have served in either role, arrived in Parliament on Monday at the start of a two-day visit to the House of Commons.

During their meeting in Speaker’s House, Sir Lindsay told Her Excellency: ‘I truly believe that your stellar career in the House of Representatives, and your place in history, will encourage more women to become parliamentarians both here and in Cyprus.’

Ms Demetriou is in the UK on a reciprocal visit, following Sir Lindsay’s trip to Cyprus in 2022 – which marked his first overseas excursion as Speaker, and the first by a serving UK Speaker to Cyprus.

The two politicians used this opportunity to discuss how the UK and Cyprus can deepen their friendship, which is already elevated by their joint membership of the Commonwealth.

Mr Speaker reiterated the United Kingdom’s unwavering support for the reunification of the island of Cyprus in line with the UN Security Council’s parameters of a Bizonal, Bicommunal Federation.

During her visit, Her Excellency will tour the Houses of Parliament, meet the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Cyprus, attend a dinner and a lunchtime reception in her honour and meet members of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.