Greek American comedian Basile is heading to Cyprus to perform live in Nicosia and Limassol.

The first show will take place on 12 July at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre and the second on 13 July at Limassol’s Lanitio Theatre.

Tickets: €25 can be booked online at www.soldoutticketbox.com/basile-dysfunctionally-yours-world-tour-2023

Explosive, dynamic, and completely original, are just some of the words that have described one of the most powerful entertainers in the comedy world today! EMMY nominated Basile has entertained millions of comedy fans in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa. His unique blend of material, improvisation and characters has made him one of the most sought-after comedians in the entertainment industry.