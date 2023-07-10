As part of their investigation to find the missing Cypriots of 1963-1964 and 1974, the Organisation of Relatives of Missing Cypriots (UK) along with the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus, hosted a meeting on Tuesday 4 July at the Cypriot Community Centre, calling on members of the public who had information to come forward.

The meeting was attended by the representative of the Greek Cypriot Community on the CMP in Cyprus, Mr Leonidas Pantelides, the representative of the Turkish Cypriot Community on the CMP in Cyprus, Mr Hakki Müftüzade, and investigators Mrs Angeliki Anthousi and Ms Selin Orek.

During the meeting, Mr Pantelides highlighted the encouraging progress of the committees’ endeavour to excavate the remaining burial sites. Since 2006 and with the help of cutting-edge equipment, old maps of Cyprus and most importantly testimonials, approximately 50% of all missing Cypriots have been found, although not all have been identified.

Mr Pantelides explained that there are roughly 900 missing people whose remains have yet to be discovered, however, the committee has collected information about all of them.

The CMP is currently trying to gather new information as soon as possible, but the majority of eyewitnesses have hazy memories about the events, due to old age. Furthermore, the process has been impeded by the changing Cypriot landscape following constructions of buildings such as hotels and restaurants, the exorbitant costs and bureaucracy that the CMP faces amidst authorisation for excavations, and the restrictive access to land by the Turkish army.

In a statement to Parikiaki, Mr Hakki emphasised that now more than ever before, the two communities are cooperating to bring the work of the CMP to fruition. There is a lot of hard work put into locating the burial sites, with the EU paying 80% of the €3 million budget that was granted for the mission. The CMP and organisation are pleading for anyone with new information to contact the organisation on +357 22400142 or Angeliki Anthousi on +357 22400120.



Sophia Constantinides