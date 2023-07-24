Detectives investigating a robbery have released these CCTV images in connection.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Tuesday 27 June at Bond Street Underground Station.

A 17-year-old girl was approached by two men who pushed her against the wall and stole her purse.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 505 of 27 June.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.