Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating an assault onboard a train from Blackfriars to Brighton are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

At around 2.40pm on Saturday 24 June, the victim, who was travelling with his friends, boarded the train and proceeded to sit next to a man unknown to him.

The man became verbally aggressive and punched the victim to the head, which resulted in him losing consciousness. The man left the train at London Bridge station.

The victim suffered bruising, as well as a perforated ear drum.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 370 of 24/06/2023.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.