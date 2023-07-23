EVERY year for almost 49 years Camden’s Theatro Technis has raised the flag of Cyprus to remember two “black days” in their home nation’s history.

Cyprus Week, is the British Cypriot community’s way of reminding the world of the week their land was invaded by Turkey in 1974 following an attempted coup by Greek Cypriot nationalists.

The Director of Theatro Technis George Eugeniou made the speech

More than a third of the country and its one million population now live under occupation.

#Cyprus Theatro Technis at 26 Crowndale