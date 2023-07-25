Broxbourne Council is pleased to announce that six of the Borough’s parks will maintain their status as award-winning green spaces this year, by flying the Green Flag.

Cheshunt Cemetery, Barclay Park, Old Highway Recreation Ground, Top Field and Cozens Grove Local Nature Reserve by Keep Britain Tidy, the organisation that oversees the national Green Flag award programme that recognises and honours the best parks and green spaces nationwide.

Having a Green Flag flying above an open area indicates to the general public that it is well cared for, has excellent facilities and is preserved to the highest standards.

The parks and open spaces in the Borough have been crucial during the past 12 months in providing residents with a place to unwind, exercise and relax. The Council retaining its Green Flag Awards is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that make the green spaces a place for everyone to enjoy.

For further details on the green space within Broxbourne, please visit www.broxbourne.gov.uk/environment/playing-fields-playgrounds where an interactive map of the Borough is also available.