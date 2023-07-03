On1st July 2023, His Grace Iakovos, Bishop of Claudiopolis, solemnly presided Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the the patronal feast of the parish of the Holy Unmercenaries, Ss Cosmas and Damian in Gospel Oak. The Very Rev Archimandrite Chrysostomos Tympas, the Revs Oeconomos Reghinos Charalambous and Cristian Akselberg, Archdeacon George Tsourous and Deacon Konstantinos Mamouris served with His Grace Iakovos.

Reflecting upon the extraordinary lives of the Holy Unmercenaries, Archdeacon George Tsourous gave a sermon on the Feast articulating their virtues and deeds, especially because they followed the words of Our Lord Jesus Christ “Freely you have received, freely give.” (Matthew 10:8).

In the spirit of community and fellowship that followed the service, the parish hall came alive with the shared meal offered by the community. This gesture served as an embodiment of the unity and shared purpose of the parish, rounding off a day filled with spiritual enrichment under the guidance of His Grace Iakovos of Claudiopolis.