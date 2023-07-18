The bike hangars are on-street cycle storage containers that are accessible by key to those who pay for membership to that hangar.

A lack of space to park and store a bike at home is a barrier for many residents who might otherwise choose to cycle.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “Through the Journeys and Places programme, the Council is working to deliver secure cycle parking for residents across the borough.

“Bike hangars are fantastic as they provide an affordable and safe place for residents to park their bikes.

“There is more to be done, and we need to ensure we are making the best use of our roads, as the cycle hangars take up less space than a car but can secure up to six bicycles.

“More cycle parking close to homes, along with safe space to cycle on our roads, will enable more of our community to choose this healthy form of travel.

“I am very proud we have reached this important milestone of one hundred Enfield bike hangars.”

