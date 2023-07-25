Insecurity can hold you back if you allow it to, as you tend to accept whatever is presented to you in many situations. If something or someone displeases you, you may not question it. In relationships, you may put up with verbal or physical abuse. You may do this because you have no self-esteem or worth and feel this is the best you can do in life, along with the fear of losing people or things, so you will put up with the bad behaviour from others.

Other people who may have instilled negative thoughts within you, suggesting you don’t have the power to do something for yourself, may be a constant reminder that leaves you struggling to take the courage and step out to learn, work and or do something positive and adventurous for yourself.

It can make you ‘a people pleaser’ because you want to be liked by others and be accepted into society. For many, being accepted by others can give a sense of belonging, so you may find yourself doing things you don’t want to do, being in places where you do not actually want to be and seeing others that you don’t particularly want to see.

Some people are naturally confident while others gain confidence with growth and experiences in life. Confidence can be acquired by mindset and a positive mental attitude. Confident people tend to feel happier and good about themselves and their lives, they can be more successful than those who lack confidence. The confident tend to be more bolshy, believe in themselves, take a risk if they want to and won’t if they don’t want or feel the need to, not bothering of what others may think of them. Confident people will go all out to do what others told them they couldn’t or wouldn’t be able to do themselves.

Being confident can be great for you, as it allows you to take charge of your actions and using it for the good. Utilising the confidence to get ahead, whilst remaining humble, is the key to a satisfying happy and popular personality.

Using the act of extreme confidence to bully step all over other people, possibly with an arrogance in belittling others and often thinking that everyone else is less capable, when there is no accompanying humility, can also be a sign that they too have feelings of deep-down insecurities, and are trying to hide it.

Confident Mindset Tips:

– Learn to like yourself just as you are but knowing that you can always improve on yourself in character and physical appearance.

– Beauty on the inside radiates beauty on the outside.

– Beauty on the outside only can be like a sugar coated sweet with a bitter centre that eventually gets discarded.

– Don’t be envious of others; know that you have qualities about you that they don’t, whatever they are, that makes you the unique package you are.

– Have respect for others and treat them as you would like to be treated.

– If others do not treat you as you hoped they would, respond but don’t react.

– Judge the character you are dealing with correctly, separate illusion from reality.

– Maintain emotional composure and only then express distressing emotions.

– Take responsibility for the situation, detach yourself emotionally.

– Detach yourself physically if you struggle detaching on the emotional part.

– Maintain emotionally supportive relationships in love, friendships and family. Don’t put up with derogatory conduct.

– Believe in yourself. Create your own achievements and be happy with that success.

– Make the best of yourself in every way; don’t be afraid to be your own distinctive individual, whether it is the way you look or act, so long as you are happy and not offending anyone, then be free to be you. Don’t dictate or be dictated to.

– Keep a check and set your own regular reset button just for you, keep yourself up to date on all and be open that you can always change something for the better.

– We pick up habits from those around us – choose carefully who you are surrounded by – do you want to end up like them or even be associated with them?

– If others don’t like what you do, they don’t have to hang around, they have a choice to move on. There is always someone who is not superficial and will accept you as you are.

Be confident new you!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samara Kyriakou