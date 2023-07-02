Barnet Council is proud to announce the launch of its Residents’ Recommendations campaign, in line with the proposals made by its Citizens’ and Young People’s assemblies. These recommendations, developed through a deliberative process with a representative group of residents from across the borough, provide valuable insights and actions for achieving a sustainable and net zero future here in Barnet.

In February 2023, Barnet embarked on its first-ever Citizens’ Assembly and in parallel Young People’s Assembly, ensuring that the voices of both young and adult residents from across the borough were heard. These assemblies addressed the question, “Barnet has declared a climate emergency. What more can we do together to make Barnet more sustainable, now and in the future?” After three-months of learning, engagement and thoughtful deliberation, the assemblies produced 20 recommendations under five key themes: Waste and Sustainable Consumption, Learning, Communication and Partnerships, Nature, Biodiversity and Green Spaces, Transport, and Housing, Buildings and Energy.

The recommendations from the assemblies provide the council with actions that residents feel are a priority. They also offer actionable steps that all residents, communities and businesses can take to contribute to our collective efforts in becoming one of London’s most sustainable boroughs. On Monday 26 June, Barnet held its Cabinet Meeting, where the Sustainability Strategy report encompassing the recommendations from the Citizens’ and Young People’s assemblies was presented by four of the assembly participants. The Cabinet agreed to bring back next steps on the recommendations for approval.

Councillor Alan Schneiderman, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said, “Our Citizens’ Assemblies have been instrumental in helping us find ways to achieve our goal of becoming a net zero carbon council by 2030 and borough by 2042. Through engaging in difficult choices, they’ve provided new innovative thinking that will help guide our path to a more sustainable future.”

To promote the recommendations and encourage wider participation, Barnet Council has launched the Residents’ Recommendations ‘Discover and Win’ sustainability campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness, encourage residents, communities and businesses to read or watch the recommendations, and inspire them to take action. This campaign, coinciding with London Climate Action Week and Plastic Free July, features live illustrations and video capturing the key stages of the Citizens’ Assembly process.

By participating in the campaign and entering the prize draw, residents have a chance to win amazing green giveaways, including reusable BarNET ZERO water bottles, ‘grow your own herbs’ kits, and energy-efficient slow cookers. To enter the prize draw and learn more about the recommendations and actions towards achieving net zero carbon by 2042, visit: engage.barnet.gov.uk/barnets-recommendations.

By joining the prize draw, residents will also be signed up to receive Barnet Council’s BarNET ZERO e-bulletin, which provides updates on sustainability news, activities, and events.

The council continues to be a vocal climate leader, putting its efforts towards sustainability at the forefront, as John Hooton, Chief Executive of Barnet Council, this week participated as a guest panellist at London Climate Action Week’s live session ‘Connecting London for global and local climate action’. LCAW, one of the world’s largest independent climate change events is now in its fifth year and brings together climate leaders, professionals, and communities to create practical solutions to address climate change.

The council and its partners are committed to acting as connectors, enablers, and influencers to plan and implement the recommendations from the Citizen’s Assembly. Collaboration with assembly members, residents, community groups, and businesses will continue to drive progress in reducing carbon emissions and protecting biodiversity. There were many more actions which didn’t make the ‘Top 20’, but these haven’t been lost and will be considered as part of the wider Sustainability Action Plan.

The council will provide a formal response to these recommendations in Autumn – Winter 2023, further solidifying its commitment to sustainability in Barnet.

Barnet is on its journey to becoming one of London’s most sustainable boroughs, will you join us? #BarNETZERO