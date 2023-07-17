Barnet Council’s new four-year strategy aimed at improving the lives of children and young people in the borough was launched at the Full Council Meeting at Hendon Town Hall, on Tuesday 11 July 2023.

The event was attended by young people from Barnet Youth Assembly, who opened the meeting and helped announce the Children and Young People Plan.

The plan was developed together with young people, carers, and key agencies, and is at the heart of the council’s commitment to making it the most family-friendly borough in London.

Cllr Pauline Coakley-Webb, Cabinet Member for Family Friendly Barnet, said: “We are a council that cares, which is why we have created our new Children and Young People Plan.

“We want Barnet to be a place where children and young people are safe, happy, healthy, achieve well, have an influential voice and are at the heart of all decisions that affect them.

“I extend my appreciation to all the young people, parents, carers, and partners who contributed their perspectives. Your voices have shaped this plan, and I look forward to seeing how it begins to impact lives across Barnet.”

The My Say Matters strategy’s one-year anniversary was also celebrated at the meeting, as it was crucial in allowing children and young people to actively participate in shaping the plan. Their input was gathered through surveys, focus groups, and consultations with specific groups such as those with disabilities and young carers.

My Say Matters delivers a number of youth forums which are run with and for children and young people, open to all from years 7 – 13. Over the past year young people have contributed to various council strategies, focus groups and consultations. The Youth Board presented ideas for BarNET Zero Sustainability and Climate Change Recommendations, A1000 Widening Consultation, Public Health initiatives e.g. healthy eating and the council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy. Youth Assembly proposed, debated and voted and have already passed 3 motions that are influencing changes.