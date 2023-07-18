The event, held at Hendon Town Hall today, Tuesday 18 July, was the start of a month-long calendar of events celebrating South Asian heritage and culture.

Opening the event, the worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Nagus Narenthira, said:

“This month-long tribute is a testament to the rich and vibrant contributions of the South Asian community to our borough’s cultural fabric.

“Hearing so many stories and talking to so many different people about their history, how they came to be in Barnet and how they’ve made their lives and made a difference has been wonderful

“It makes me so glad that we are able to celebrate the impact of our wonderfully diverse communities in such a fun and respectful way.”

There will be celebrations throughout the month, including a community cricket match in Mill Hill on July 30th, full details and more info: South Asian Heritage Month 2023 | Engage BarnetExternal link