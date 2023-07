๐Ÿž๏ธ๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐Ÿ‘งโ€๐Ÿ‘ฆ Barnet borough is bursting with 200+ parks and open spaces for everyone to enjoy! From formal gardens to wild landscapes, Barnet has it all.

Find your nearest park or open space here: https://www.barnet.gov.uk/directories/parks

#LoveParksWeek #BarnetParks