memories and brought a revolution in the running of the club, an unbeaten season and the move to Emirates Stadium. It is fitting, therefore, that as a mark of the club’s enduring respect and gratitude a magnificent statue of Arsène now stands outside Emirates Stadium. It is a place where our supporters and all who visit Emirates Stadium can be reminded of Arsène’s contribution and his legacy.”

Our Manager, Mikel Arteta added: “It’s such a great tribute that the club has done something special for Arsène that he fully deserves and merits. With a statue now at the stadium, Arsène can have that recognition and be here at our club forever. I’m so grateful to have played for Arsène at this club in my career. He chose me to be one of his players and selected me to be the captain of the club and that’s something I will never forget.” Read more from Mikel here.

ABOUT ARSÈNE WENGER

Arsène Wenger joined Arsenal as manager from Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight in October 1996.

Arsène had been manager of Nagoya Grampus Eight from 1994 – 1996, and was previously manager of AS Monaco (1987 – 1994) and Nancy (1984 – 1987).

Arsène’s previous honours as manager were with Nagoya Grampus Eight: Emperor’s Cup (1995) and Japanese Super Cup (1996). With AS Monaco: Division 1 title (1998) and Coupe de France (1991).

As player, Arsène represented French sides Mutzig, Mulhouse and Strasbourg – where he started his coaching career.

Arsène Wenger took charge of 1,235 Arsenal matches – we won 716 of those. His win ratio was 57.98%.

We scored 2,298 goals under Arsène – an average of 1.86 per game.

Our goal difference under Arsène was +1,071.

Arsène managed 828 Premier League matches – currently the most of any manager in the competition’s history.

Arsène is currently the most successful manager in FA Cup history – he won the competition on seven occasions.

Thirteen of the 22 seasons (59 per cent) in which Arsenal have scored 100 goals or more came under Arsène.

We averaged 1.96 points per Premier League match in the Arsène era.

The 200th – and final – player to make their debut under Arsène was Konstantinos Mavropanos, against Manchester United in April 2018.

Ian Wright scored the first of our 2,298 goals under Arsène – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the final one.

In fact, Wrighty netted in nine of the first 10 Premier League matches of the Arsène era in which we scored.

First match: Blackburn Rovers (a) (Lge) – 12 October 1996 (won 2-0) (Ian Wright 3, 52)

Last match: Huddersfield Town (a) (Lge) – 13 May 2018 (won 1-0) (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 38)



