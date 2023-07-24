Around 118,000 people participate in the Neighbourhood Watch programme, Cyprus’ Justice Ministry said in a statement on Monday, noting that this institution, introduced in 2011, has proven that it has effectively contributed both in the prevention of crime and improving citizens’ sense of security.

On Monday evening, the Ministry is to host an event in Kyperounta, a mountainous community in the Limassol district, on the Firewatch Programme, which it said, was the extension of the Neighbourhood Watch Programme, in matters related to fire safety.

It is added that in the context of the efforts to strengthen the mechanism for the prevention of forest fires and fires in areas surrounding forests, and, since the Neighbourhood Watch institution “has decisively contributed in the field of crime prevention, it was decided to expand and strengthen the programme in the field of preventing and dealing with the serious problem of catastrophic fires that plague our country, mainly every summer”.

It is noted that, regarding the wider area of South Pitsilia, there are 844 Neighborhood Watch participants registered out of a total of approximately 4,500 inhabitants.

The goal is to increase the number of residents who will join the programme, it adds, noting that this would be achieved through the organisation of such events, which will continue to cover all districts, municipalities and communities.