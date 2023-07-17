Archway has been designated by the Mayor of London as a Creative Enterprise Zone, a status which affirms the council’s commitment to boosting the area’s creative economy.

The Creative Enterprise Zone programme is one of the Mayor of London’s flagship cultural programmes. It provides funding and works with local authorities to make creative economies more resilient and sustainable through affordable workspaces, work experience opportunities and practical training for creatives.

Islington Council will receive £70,000, matched by approximately £200,000 of its own funding, to support the creative sector in the area – with a focus on grassroots organisations.

Some of the council’s goals for the next three years include: developing 1,200 sqm of new creative affordable workspaces, encouraging a 15 per cent increase in the number of creative businesses in the area around Navigator Square, and assisting 300 young people to access opportunities in creative careers.

The council will also provide 50 per cent match funding for a creative internship in Archway each year for three years.

Cllr Councillor Santiago Bell-Bradford, Executive Member for Inclusive Economy and Jobs said: “We are fortunate to have a diverse and vibrant creative sector in Archway. However, it faces significant challenges in finding the right space and the right skills to continue to grow and thrive. With the new Creative Enterprise Zone, we will be able to work with local community arts organisations to help residents discover these amazing opportunities on their doorstep.

“There are already over 100 creative businesses and operators in Archway, so this also gives them some security through affordable workspaces, and ensures that local people have the right skills to contribute to this thriving sector of the borough’s economy.

“I am delighted to see Archway designated as a Creative Enterprise Zone, and I look forward to this making a real impact for Islington’s wonderful creators, producers and artists, supporting our mission to make Islington a more equal place.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London and Justine Simons, Deputy Mayor of Culture and the Creative Industries made the announcement of three new zones – one each in Islington, Brent and Westminster – on Thursday 13 July.

The Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, Justine Simons OBE, said: “Creative Enterprise Zones have been a game changer for culture in London, enabling artists and creatives to put down roots and grow with access to affordable creative workspaces.

“I am delighted to have announced Islington as one of our newest zones, partnering with local authorities and creatives to increase affordable workspaces and help nearly 300 young people into creative careers.”

“It is vital that we continue to invest in our creative future and provide opportunities for young and emerging talent to thrive as we build a better and fairer London for everyone.”