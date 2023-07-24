Archdiocese Conveys Coronation Gift to His Majesty The King

In honour and in prayerful celebration of His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, who participated at the historic Service representing our Holy Archdiocese, commissioned an icon of the Mother of God and Christ-child to be offered on behalf of the God-fearing clergy and Christ-loving faithful to The King. The Icon in the Byzantine-style was blessed on 10th June 2023, by Archbishop Nikitas at the Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater and bears upon it a prayer for our Royals, ordinarily read during every Matins Service. This highly symbolic and grace-filled “window into heaven” was personally delivered to Buckingham Palace this morning by the Chancellor, the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis.

A photograph of the Sacred Icon and the Dedication may be found below: