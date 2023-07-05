On Sunday, the 2nd of July 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the parish of Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles in Bristol. Serving alongside the Archbishop were Rev. Protopresbyter Georgios Nikolaou, Rev. Protopresbyter Anastasios Salapatas, Priest-in-Charge, and Archdeacon George Tsourous.

This day was of particular significance as it also marked the annual patronal feast of the community. Honouring the event with their esteemed presence were various dignitaries, including Lord Lieutenant Mrs. Peaches Golding, High Sheriff Mrs. Sharon Foster, Mr. Christos Goulas, the Consul General of the Hellenic Republic, and Mr. Odysseas Odysseos, the Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus. Their participation added a layer of profound respect to the festivities.

Following the service, a program rich in community spirit and celebration unfolded. It commenced with thoughtful speeches from the dignitaries, each bringing their own perspectives and words of encouragement for the congregation. The community then shifted their attention to the end-of-year School Celebration, a heartwarming event that showcased small plays by the children, dancing, and the presentation of awards to mark the conclusion of the school year. These joyful expressions of talent and accomplishment by the young members of the community were truly a delight to witness.

Capping off the day’s events was a lavish buffet meal on the Church Grounds, generously available to all. The shared meal served not just as a feast but as a testament to the unity and fellowship that are the cornerstones of the community. The day was indeed a joyous celebration of faith, community spirit, and shared purpose under the guidance of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.