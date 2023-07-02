On Friday 30 June 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided at the Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom at the Church of Twelve of Apostles in Hatfield, Greater London. His Grace Iakovos, Bishop of Claudiopolis, The Priest-in-charge Revd Protopresbyter Joseph Paliouras, the Rev. Oeconomos Dimitrianos Melekis, the Rev Nikodemos Aggeli and the Rev. Archdeacon Dr. George Tsourous served with The Archbishop.

As the Service drew to a close, Archbishop Nikitas extended his heartfelt greetings to the devout congregants. Notable attendees included the Hon. Odyseas Odyseou, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus, along with other members of the Local Council authorities. The Archbishop’s blessings were filled with wishes for health, spiritual prosperity, peace, and longevity to all present; particularly highlighting his prayers for the faithful of the United Kingdom.The truly joyous day concluded with a hospitable reception hosted by the Community.