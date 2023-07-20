The memory of the Holy and victorious Great Martyr Marina was grandly celebrated at the Church of St. Marina in Stoke-on-Trent.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided over the feast, concelebrating with His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene and clergy from the wider Midlands area.

Archbishop Nikitas referred in his inspired sermon to the martyrdom of the Saint and the greatness of the sacrifice of Christians for Christ and the Church.

An official meal followed in the community hall.

