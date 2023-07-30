Also on Thursday the 27th of July 2023, commemorating the Great Healer and Martyr St Panteleimon and celebrating the Four-Year Anniversary of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas’ Enthronement as the Archpastor of this Biblical and historical eparchy of the Ecumenical Throne, His Eminence presided at the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at the Church of St Panteleimon in Harrow, North West London.

Both His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion and His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudioupolis followed by the Chancellor Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Vicar General Protopresbyter Constantinos Garivaldinos, Priest in Charge Protopresbyter Constantinos Papageorgiou and Presbyter Dobromir Dimitrov concelebrated the Liturgy on such a commemorable and joyous occasion for the Archdiocese. The Reverend Deacons Konstantinos Mamouris and Gregory Florides also served.

Archons, lay leaders and faithful Christians filled the neobyzantine church of Harrow.

A meal was hospitably provided by the community following this festal eucharistic assembly.