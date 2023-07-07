Detectives investigating the murder of Andre Salmon in Tottenham have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

Andre, 18, was fatally shot in Constable Crescent N15 on Monday, 3 July.

DCI Dave Whellams, Specialist Crime North, said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace, and as part of our inquiries we have now identified an individual we would like to trace. Have you seen 18-year-old Reagan Konin? Do you have information regarding his whereabouts? If you can help please contact us. Konin is believed to have connections to Tottenham, Haringey, and north London in general. If seen, I would urge members of the public not to approach him, but to call 999.”

Police were called at 17.00hrs on Monday, 3 July to Constable Crescent N15 to reports of an injured man.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services Andre was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination is expected to be held on Friday, 7 July.

At this stage, police believe Andre was travelling on a moped when he was shot by a suspect in nearby Stamford Road. Following the incident, Andre continued along Stamford Road, turning left into Constable Crescent where, due to his injury, his moped collided with a parked car and he collapsed.

Following the shooting, the suspect – described as a black man in his late teens/early twenties – made off from Stamford Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, Specialist Crime North, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of young Andre, who has lost his life in devastating circumstances. This incident was even more shocking given it took place on a residential street in broad daylight.

“My officers have been working around the clock to establish was has happened and we will do everything in our power to identify the individual responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

“While we carry out various inquiries I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist this investigation to come forward. No detail is too small and if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Haringey, said: “My colleagues and I are truly saddened by the news of another young life lost on our borough, and I know this is a sentiment shared by the wider community who will also have justified concerns about the incident.

“I want to reassure those living in Haringey that the investigation team are working diligently to find out what happened and identify the person responsible. Local officers will be assisting detectives by carrying out reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days. Please engage with officers and speak to them about your concerns or to pass on information that could assist with the investigation.”

Detectives ask any witnesses, or those with material that could assist them, to call police on 020 8345 3775 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 5678/3 Jul.