Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who absconded from a mental health facility in Hackney.

Sanchez Edwards was on escorted leave on Sunday, 23 July when he was reported missing.

The 33-year-old was last seen at the junction of Wick Lane and Barnabas Road at approximately 12:00hrs.

He was wearing a navy puffer jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

He has links to Hackney, Camden and Newham and is known to travel using public transport, particularly buses.

Sanchez requires medical support and officers are concerned for his welfare.

If seen, he should not be approached. Instead, call 999 immediately quoting reference CAD 2919/23Jul.

