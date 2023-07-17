Police investigating the death of an 83-year-old woman in Islington are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a witness who may be able to help detectives.

Inelfa Zanna was walking along Seven Sisters Road, N7, near the junction with Eburne Road, at about 13.00hrs on 29 November 2021, when she collided with another pedestrian.

She suffered a number of injuries and received treatment in hospital. She subsequently caught an infection and died on 23 December 2021.

Detectives investigating the case are now releasing an image of a woman they would like to identify, who may have witnessed the collision between Inelfa and the pedestrian.

Detective Inspector Anna Deighton, from the local policing team in Islington, said: “Inelfa’s family need to know the exact circumstances of the incident in which she suffered serious injuries.

“If you are the woman in the picture, or if you know can identify her, please call us on 101 quoting 2501/06Dec.”

