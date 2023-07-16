Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a hate crime at Golders Green Underground Station are today releasing this image in connection.

At around 11.20pm on Wednesday 14 June, a member of staff heard raised voices at the front of the station.

Two men were harassing a woman at the entrance, on challenging them to stop, one of the two men has then racially abused the member of staff.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300069659.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.