· Tims Dairy’s third limited edition Greek style yogurt

· Packing a zesty punch

· A sensational combination of our ‘Proper’ Greek style bio-live yogurt with fresh zingy Orange and Lemon

· Gut friendly and bio-live

· Made with fresh British pasteurized milk and only natural ingredients

· Unique premium offering in the Greek style category

· Gorgeous creamy citrus flavour – perfect for the summer

· Fab luxury dessert on its own or as a topping on a pudding, whizzed into a healthy smoothie or mixed with breakfast cereal or granola

· Launch recipe for citrus cheesecakes too

· Available in most Waitrose & in Independents from 29th June 2023 and on Ocado now

· Single sku 450g big pot ideal for sharing and for families

· ‘Green’ yogurt pots made including previously recycled PET plastic and of recycled card

· No plastic over lid

· Plastic, card and foil will recycle again

“The whole team are so excited about this launch and we can’t wait to see the pots on the shelves. The summer weather has arrived just in time for our fans to enjoy the fresh zesty taste of orange and lemon in a new healthy yogurt. Greek style of course! We’re really looking forward to the feedback on this one!” says Tims Managing Director Chris Timotheou.

Tims Dairy’s ‘proper’ Greek style yogurts are:-

ü Made without compromise

ü Bio-live made with live active cultures and fresh British milk in support of UK farmers

ü In recycled PET pots which are also 100% recyclable

ü Made with just Natural ingredients

ü Gut friendly

ü Inspired by a Greek family recipe

ü Wholesome goodness from their dairy in the heart of the Chiltern Hills

About Tims Dairy: Tims Dairy is a family-owned premium yogurt producer with a Greek heritage, specialising in making authentic and great tasting yogurts including Greek style. Tims Dairy started in a basement workroom in Warren Street in central London in 1949, founded by the current owners’ uncle Euripides Nicolaou who was then joined by their father, Michael Timotheou.

Tims Dairy remains a family business to this day, run by four second generation brothers. At their dairy in the heart of the Chiltern Hills the 75 strong team blend fresh West Country milk and the finest natural ingredients to produce the UK’s tastiest and creamiest ‘PROPER’ Greek style yogurts, kefirs and cultured creams.

Tims take care to source milk from high welfare family farms and value provenance as much as their renown quality and great taste.