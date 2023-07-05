Andy Murray maintained his record of never losing in the Wimbledon first round with an encouraging victory over fellow Briton Ryan Peniston.

Two-time champion Murray, seen here with our Michael Yiakoumi ranked 40th in the world, started slowly against wildcard Peniston on Centre Court.

But the Scot showed his greater class to fight off early break points, before going up a gear to win 6-3 6-0 6-1.

British number one Cameron Norrie, a semi-finalist last year, won 6-3 4-6 6-1 6-4 against Czech Tomas Machac.

But Dan Evans, seeded 27th, lost 6-2 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 to France’s Quentin Halys.

The home quartet were among the small number of players who could complete their first-round matches on Tuesday, with the all-British affair between Murray and world number 268 Peniston taking place under the Centre Court roof, where Evans also played in a late-night finish.

In-between, as the rain that decimated day two beat down on the Court One roof, 12th seed Norrie came through a tricky test against qualifier Machac.

On a court where he won in the last 16 and quarter-finals last year, Norrie produced a largely composed display as he started his bid to replicate the best Grand Slam run of his career.

“It was a lot of fun coming out to that court, so special, a lot of good memories there,” he said.

“I reckon I played a really good match with some normal drops in there but there was a lot to learn from and take from that match. It was a good day and nice to get the win.”

Both Norrie and Murray, who could face each other in the fourth round, are still waiting to find out their next opponents.

Norrie, 27, will play American Christopher Eubanks or Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro, while Murray, 36, faces Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer may have only been a Centre Court guest but his huge aura was still felt by those competing on Tuesday.

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina said Federer’s presence – for a ceremony to mark his achievements – had made her “nervous”.

Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz was “a little bit jealous” after missing out on being watched by the retired Swiss.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, got a nod of approval from one of his great rivals.

“It was amazing to have some royalty here and some tennis royalty as well,” Murray said of Federer, who was sitting next to the Princess of Wales. “It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting the event.