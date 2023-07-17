The parties backing the government are called upon to take a stand on the Christodoulides government’s action to honour, together with DISY and ultra-right ELAM, those who died in the attack they had launched against the Presidential Palace during the coup d’état, by laying a laurel wreath on behalf of the President of the Republic, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides

We recall that the House of Representatives in the resolution it had approved last December, which the parties backing the government had voted for, called on the State to refrain from any event that seek to turn all those who turned against democratic legality and the constitutional order into heroes.