AKEL denounces the actions that are being planned by the occupation authorities to alter the religious character of the Apostolos Andreas monastery. The creation of a Muslim place of worship in the area surrounding the Monastery is not consistent with the historical and religious character of the Monastery and constitutes an unacceptable intervention. The Apostolos Andreas monastery is of immense importance to the Greek Cypriot community and the Christian world, while it represents a valuable part of the cultural heritage of Cyprus and Europe.

AKEL MEP’s Giorgos Georgiou and Niyazi Kızılyürek have already tabled an urgent question to the European Commission calling o it to take action to put pressure on the Turkish government to immediately put an end to the alteration of the character of the Monastery and its surroundings.

AKEL welcomes the reactions of the progressive forces of the Turkish Cypriot community against this provocative action by the occupation authorities.