Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis has said that the upcoming visit of President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar at the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, is a first important step.

In statements to the press on Wednesday, at the Presidential Palace, the Spokesperson recalled that the visit on Friday will be taking place following an invitation addressed to Tatar by the President of the Republic from the first moment the Cypriot President assumed office.

“We consider it as a very positive, a first important step, since it will be the first meeting since the day the President of the Republic officially took office,” he said.

Noting that this is the first meeting since the President of the Republic took office, the Government Spokesperson said that this symbolic visit was chosen to take place at a very important site, for a humanitarian issue, where there is no room for division, adding that everyone must contribute to ascertaining the fate of the missing persons.

Recalling that the President Christodoulides has expressed his intention from the outset to resume Cyprus talks he said that the President “is ready even today to return to the negotiating table on the basis of the agreed framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, according to the UNSC resolutions and from where the talks had ended in Crans Montana.”

He underlined that the sincere will of the Greek Cypriot side for the resumption of talks is being recognised and is demonstrated through the initiatives undertaken by the President.

Furthermore, Letymbiotis was asked about the Turkish President’s call for the Republic of Cyprus to recognise the pseudostate in the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus, as well as about the refusal of the Turkish Cypriot member of the Committee on Missing Persons to attend a meeting with Member of the European Parliament and Standing Rapporteur on the missing persons in Cyprus, Isabel Santos, because the MEP had not met with the Turkish Cypriot leader.

The Spokesperson said that the EP Standing Rapporteur has paid a visit to Cyprus at the invitation of the Republic of Cyprus and held a meeting with the elected President of the Republic of Cyprus, which is an EU member state. In the context of this official visit, he said, she carried out official contacts with officials of the Republic of Cyprus.

Letymbiotis said that the President of the Republic has been trying from the beginning to contribute in a positive manner, through his public statements and through the active, practical initiatives he has undertaken, such as his proposal for more active involvement of the EU and the preparation of some measures that will be presented in the next period that concern the Turkish Cypriots.

Stressing that the President of the Republic with “honesty and determination is constantly declaring our persistence, our sincere will, our concern for the immediate resumption of negotiations,” he said that they are not going to have a public confrontation. The Spokesperson reiterated the call to both the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey to return to the talks from where they were left off in 2017.

Time is working against us, he underlined, adding that it is imperative to find a sustainable, peaceful solution to the Cyprus problem based on the agreed framework.

He was also asked about the postponement of the Greek Prime Minister’s visit due to the deadly crash of a Canadair firefighting aircraft in Greece, as well as the postponement of the tripartite meeting between the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel after the Israeli Prime Minister underwent an operation.

Letymbiotis expressed the Government’s sincere and warm condolences to the families and relatives of the two aircraft pilots. “Our thoughts are with Greece, which has been tried in the last several days by the devastating fires,” he said.

Referring to the tripartite meeting, Letymbiotis said that it was set as a priority, as it is the mechanism of tripartite collaborations which has proven to be very effective and should be further promoted.

The Spokesperson added that the circumstances were such that both the tripartite meeting and the visit of the Greek Prime Minister had to be postponed for different reasons.

He said that the visit of the Greek Prime Minister was not only going to be a formal one, but also a very substantive one, following the contacts that the Greek Prime Minister had with the Turkish President adding that the President of the Republic would have the opportunity to be informed in person about what was discussed in that meeting but also to coordinate actions ahead of the UN General Assembly in September.

The President’s diplomatic office, he said, is in contact with the office of the Greek Prime Minister as well as the Israeli Prime Minister, so that both the tripartite meeting and the visit of the Greek Prime Minister can take place as soon as the schedules of the three leaders allow it and as soon as the situation in Greece has improved significantly.

Concluding, he pointed out that for such particularly important matters there is no question of a summer vacation for the President of the Republic and that he will be available throughout this period.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively. Since the Turkish invasion, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.

According to statistical data published on the CMP website by August 1, 2022 out of 2002 missing persons 1,185 were exhumed and 1,027 were identified. Out of 1510 Greek Cypriot missing persons 735 were identified and 775 are still missing. Out of 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons 292 were identified and 200 are still missing.