The legacy of the first President of the Republic of Cyprus, Makarios III, is that it is “our obligation to seek, pursue and strive for the vindication of our people’s toil and sacrifice, within a realistic framework for an achievable, sustainable and functional solution for the entire people of Cyprus,” President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, addressing the annual memorial of Makarios III, in Kykkos Monastery.

“Through the path of collaboration and peace, talks and assertive realism, we continue to strive to break the deadlock and a resumption of negotiations, from the point that they were interrupted in 2017,” added the President, noting that the government seeks the liberation and reunification of Cyprus, based on UN resolutions and the principles and values of the EU.

President Christodoulides declared that the current status quo is “unacceptable” and cannot be tolerated and noted that the prolonged status quo produces faits accomplis which make the possibility of a solution more distant. He added that ending the Turkish occupation and the reunification of the island is the only option. Quoting Makarios III, he said that “our struggle does not turn against the Turkish Cypriots. They too are victimized by the Turkish invasion and they are not out opponents. The invader is who we want out, so that both Greeks and Turks of Cyprus can be free.”

President Christodoulides also underlined “the need for a strong united internal front,” expressing at the same time his respect “for any different opinions and approaches”. He noted that this is essential, particularly in this crucial juncture. “We have experienced harmful consequences, due to internal division”, he said, as he called for unity.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.