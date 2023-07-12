Police were called at 23:50hrs on Tuesday, 11 July to reports of a group of people fighting in Berkshire Gardens, N13.

At around the same time a man attended a north London hospital with a stab wound. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he died a short time later.

Officers are working to identify to the man and inform his next of kin.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have begun a murder investigation and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, local policing commander in north London, said: “Every death on the streets of London is a tragedy and a dedicated team of officers are working to piece together how this man lost his life.

“We are at an early stage of the investigation and police will remain in the area throughout the day as these enquiries are carried out.

“I recognise this incident will cause concern among the community in Palmers Green, however I would like to reassure you that there is nothing to suggest there is a wider risk to the public as a result of this incident.”

A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8977/11Jul. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.