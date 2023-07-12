A dinner was held at the Greek Cypriot Centre of Birmingham in honor of the Philoptochos Sisterhoods of the Cathedral Church of Apostle Andrew in Birmingham and the Church of Apostle Luke in Erdington. The dinner was jointly hosted by the two communities of Birmingham. In attendance were His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, the Honorary Consuls of Greece and Cyprus, the Presidents and members of the Philoptochos Brotherhoods and the Ecclesiastical Councils, as well as many friends and supporters of the ministry that the two Sisterhoods are performing.

Bishop Maximos, addressing the members of the two Philoptochos, spoke about the relationship of philanthropy with the identity of the Church itself and conveyed to everyone the wishes of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.