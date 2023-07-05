Ellis Heather, 23 (26.05.00), a drill rapper known as ‘Rack5’, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court in May to; possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life; possession of a prohibited firearm; possession of ammunition without a certificate/ authority; and possession of a firearm when prohibited.

He was sentenced at the same court on Monday, 3 July as follows.

Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life – 7 years and 9 months’ imprisonment;

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm – 5 years’ imprisonment concurrent;

Possession of Ammunition without a certificate – No Separate Punishment;

Possession of a Firearm when Prohibited – No Separate Punishment.

The court heard that on the afternoon of 7 October 2022, plain-clothed officers from the Central West Basic Command Unit were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle driving down Ladbroke Grove, Notting Hill, when they noticed a black Mercedes travelling towards them in which the front passenger was wearing an open-face balaclava.

Growing suspicious, officers decided to stop the vehicle, which then made off before pulling over in St Marks Road.

At this point the front passenger jumped out of the car and ran off down Bassett Road, pursued by officers on foot.

He ran into the front garden of a residential address but was quickly detained.

Officers searched the area and discovered a firearm lying in undergrowth and Heather was arrested.

The firearm and taken for specialist analysis. It was found to be a Zoraki M906 that had originally been manufactured as a blank and gas firing pistol.

But the gun had been converted and was now a viable firearm capable of firing and was loaded with six bullets.

Forensic analysis would prove that Heather had been handling the firearm before attempting to dispose of it.

He was charged and remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Tom Harris, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a great example of officers out carrying proactive patrols and acting on their feeling that something was not right.

“As a result of that professional curiosity a lethal firearm has been removed from the streets, no doubt meaning a life has been saved somewhere down the line.

“The Met is utterly committed to bearing down on firearms. Anyone else concerned in the use of them can be assured that they too, like Heather, could find themselves going to prison.”

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, local policing commander for Kensington and Chelsea, said: “As the Commissioner said recently, every day officers step forward into uncertainty, with the sole focus of keeping Londoners safe.

“The team patrolling that day were quick to act on their suspicions and as a result of their tenacity and bravery a lethal weapon is now off of the streets, and London as a result is safer. We’re extremely proud of them.”