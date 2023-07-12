Palace had the first real chance of the game after just 12 minutes when Killian Phillips’ effort from outside the box narrowly went over the bar.

There were appeals for a Barnet penalty on the half-hour mark as Sam Barratt was brought down in the box. The referee waved away the appeals.

Idris Kanu came close for Barnet moments later. Clever footwork from the winger opened up some space on the edge of the Palace penalty area before he had a shot at goal that curled over the crossbar.

The Bees came close again, this time through Reece Hall-Johnson. The right-back made a great run into the Palace penalty area before sending his strike across the face of goal and going narrowly wide of the back post.

Zak Brunt had the last chance of the half, with his dipping effort from distance going over the bar.

HT: Barnet FC 0-0 Crystal Palace

All ten outfield players were substituted at the break, with the likes of Courtney Senior, Marvin Armstrong, and Moussa Diarra coming on.

Armstrong didn’t wait long to get involved, as he sent a curling strike just wide of goal within the opening five minutes of the second half.

Palace came close to opening the scoring but were denied by a fingertip save from Laurie Walker.

Armstrong came close again for The Bees, only to be denied from close range by Joel Whitworth in the Palace goal.

With six minutes remaining of the game, Courtney Senior popped up with a stunning 25-yard curler into the top corner of the Palace goal.

That was enough to secure the win and maintain an unbeaten start to pre-season.

FT: Barnet FC 1-0 Crystal Palace

Barnet FC First Half XI: Walker, Hall-Johnson, Coker, Collinge, Okimo, Kabamba, Kanu, Pritchard, Oluwo, Barratt, Brunt

Barnet FC Second Half XI: Walker, Armstrong, Senior, Stead, Granville, Beard, Revan, Diarra, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist

Goal: Senior 84′

Attendance: 1,753 (626 away)