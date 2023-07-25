A firefighting plane crashed in Greece on Tuesday during a mission on the island of Evia, a fire service spokesperson told AFP.

“A Greek Canadair plane with at least two people on board crashed near Platanisto,” a village in Evia, spokesman Yannis Artopios said.

Initial reports say two people were on board the aircraft, which belonged to the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron of the Greek Air Force.

Firefighters are making is on its way to the scene of the accident, which occurred at Karystos.

The Greek national media station ERT has posted a video of the plane accident.

Wildfires have been raging in Greece amid scorching temperatures, forcing mass evacuations in several tourist spots including on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.