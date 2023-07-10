A Festival that made history

Article by Eleni Mavrou, AKEL Political Bureau member

9 July 2023, “Haravgi” newspaper

Thousands of people, many thousands, in a small state full of life, optimism, dynamism, joy and hugs. This is the Festival of EDON. A celebration that fills the souls of the people like a light shining in the darkness that envelops us.

A reflection of the force which stands steadfastly on the assertions and gains of the past on the one hand, and on the creativity and optimism of the young generation on the other. An expression of our need for a breath of optimism, for the life we deserve.

And this despite the fact that certain forces and circles consider them “old-fashioned”. Let them talk about…Festival ’handrails’ and ‘jerseys’ because they can’t believe that there are young people who question everything and assert everything!

They are the ones who cannot understand where young people with dreams that are being undermined, young people on low wages and with work without rights, clientelism/cronyism, expensiveness and insecurity about what tomorrow will bring, find the strength to stand up, to create, to assert, to dream.

They are the very same forces and circles whose minds cannot comprehend what brings so many thousands of young people to the grounds of the Famagusta Gate in Nicosia every year, because they believe that the young generation is satisfied with the crumbs that the ruling e4stablishment will offer them.

They are the ones who cannot feel the pride of the hundreds of volunteers (among them Turkish Cypriots and immigrants) who, for days and nights on end, instead of hanging out at cafes or beaches or in front of a screen, create and construct booths and stands, rehearse cultural performances, grill skewers, stay up all night to clean and prepare the grounds for the visitors. Always with a smile and a raised fist. Conveying, every moment, the message that the future belongs to those who struggle and assert it!

They are the ones who cannot understand that in the life that goes on without asking us, some of us insist on replying that “we will bring the world to our standards before they bring us to theirs”.

They are the very same forces and circles who will never feel the power of comradeship, the thrill of thousands of people, in the grounds of Famagusta Gate, on the walls, in the street, singing together “… I’m focused on the essence and I dream”, as they did on Friday night in an unforgettable evening.

EDON Festivals are not only about great cultural artists. It is also the thousands of reflections born in the debates, theatrical events, documentaries, the living expression of internationalist solidarity, our traditional folk tradition that is being revived, the school pupil, student and other amateur bands and much more.

In the area of the EDOM Pancyprian Youth and Student Festivals, culture meets politics, internationalism meets the anxiety for the future of our country, creativity meets assertiveness. It is no coincidence that at EDON’s Festivals you see young people of all ages, young people from all political backgrounds, young people looking for something different from the meaningless products of the entertainment industry. And of course it is no coincidence that the EDON Festival is the annual rendezvous of even those who are no longer young, but carry the memories of past Festivals.

It is for all these reasons that history is made every year at the EDON Festival.

