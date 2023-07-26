

A former student of St Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox School nineteen-year-old Mauro Bandeira, who has been a bright star of the Arsenal Academy, has gone out on loan to , Colchester United! Colchester United are renowned as an incubator of youthful football talent with a Category 2 Academy with many connections to North and East London clubs.

One of the things that is so striking about Mauro is that he combines hard work, athleticism and a keenness to study. Several of his teachers have commented to me that he was always super-keen to learn and very academically-minded. This work ethic and mental plasticity, will, I am sure, stand Mauro in excellent stead and I have every confidence that he will take League Two by storm as a first team regular before he returns to North London.



Congratulations to Year 11 student Koni who has signed for Premier League side Brentford Football Club. Koni has signed a two-year scholarship deal.

The scholarship includes Koni training regularly each week, playing matches for Brentford U18s team and continuing his further education. Earlier this year Koni became the youngest ever player to represent the U18 Bulgarian football team. We wish Koni all the best for the future and will follow his progress closely.



Jerome Year 10

Our Year 10 student Jerome recently played for the victorious London U15 Boys Gaelic football team which participated in the prestigious Feile Peile Na Og (‘Football Festival of the Young’) tournament, at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in County Mayo, Ireland.

The Feile is an All-Ireland competition, which culminates in a one-day tournament of the best teams from across Ireland and Britain. Jerome’s team won the Division 2 Shield in the face

of tough competition from county champion teams from Derry, Donegal, Offaly, and Tyrone, and can be rightfully proud of this wonderful achievement. Jerome’s spectacular goal against Tyrone Champions Carrickmore will be long remembered by all who were there!