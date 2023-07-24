“Gen Y Innovation Network” – Technology Start-Ups: Opportunities and Challenges.

PwC More, London. Wednesday,19th July 2023.

Proud to have assembled an outstanding panel of speakers (see below), with a wealth of experience, in the world of technology and start-ups, artificial intelligence, data science, media, and innovation, who were able to share unique perspectives and insights, as serial investors, entrepreneurs, trend spotters and innovators, across the spectrum of tech investment and technological invention and innovation.

Isabella Hadjisavvas, co-founder of the Gen Y Innovation Network, fintech consultant, Engagement Manager at PwC’s Strategy division, currently working on setting up her own fintech enterprise.

Demetrios Zoppos, serial tech entrepreneur and investor and most recently co-founder of 33East VC, a fund focused on tech start-ups in Cyprus or with a Cypriot nexus.

Sam Taylor, Investment Manager at PwC Raise, with unrivalled experience in funding, building, and managing a portfolio of exciting early-stage tech businesses through their Series A investment round.

Nadia El Hadery, Founder and CEO of Yfood, an interactive media platform passionate about driving innovation in the food industry, using technology.

George Frangou, CEO of Massive Analytic, a deep-tech entrepreneur and prolific investor who has built an international reputation for radical innovation.

The event was attended by a highly informed and talented audience and was characterised by a highly interactive discussion with the active participation of many of our distinguished guests. Such guests also included the Commercial Attaché of the Cyprus High Commission and a supporter of our Council, Costas Dafos.

The panel was moderated by our Chairman, Peter Droussiotis, who also introduced the event.

This initiative forms part of the Council’s strategy to create a strong and dynamic network of young entrepreneurial talent and to build bridges in the world of business and enterprise between generations and between the United Kingdom and Cyprus.

Organised in association with EPISTEME – The Association of British Cypriot Professionals.

Our thanks to PwC and the A.G. Leventis Foundation for their generous sponsorship of the event.

Please get in touch if you are interested in joining our network:

[email protected]

[email protected]