Archbishop Nikitas at the Church of the Prophet Elias in Reading

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain visited the Church of the Prophet Elias in Reading, where he presided over the Matins and the Divine Liturgy.

Serving alongside His Eminence were Presbyter Andreas Andreopoulos, the Priest-in-Charge, and Archdeacon Dr. George Tsourous.

Upon the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, His Eminence delivered a sermon in front of the local municipal and community authorities of Reading.

After the Divine Liturgy, a festive meal was held in the community hall of the church. The successful organisation of the entire event was notably due to the diligent efforts of the Community President and the Church wardens, who ensured that everything went smoothly.

This day served as a testament to the unity and fellowship that lies at the heart of the community. Under the guidance of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, it was a day of spiritual enrichment and communal celebration.

