The next phase of Meridian Water is well underway with Enfield Council securing £195 million from the government, to construct new infrastructure in one of London’s largest regeneration projects.

The new infrastructure serves as the foundation for the construction of thousands of new homes, businesses, and communal spaces for the local Edmonton community.

An extra £25 million was secured in July in addition to the previously awarded £170 million from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). This extra funding was awarded due to the impact of rising inflation on costs.

Meridian Water will deliver 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs and is one of the many ways Enfield Council is investing in the borough by providing more and better homes.

The infrastructure covers an extensive range of works including the naturalisation of Pymmes Brook, two new parks, roads, bridges, footpaths, and cycle links to be delivered over the next few years.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan said: “The infrastructure funding will pave the way to continue building much-needed homes for the Edmonton community.

“This funding is a further vote of confidence from the government in Meridian Water. It shows how important the scheme is in providing new homes, at a time when the DLUHC government department returned £1.9 billion earmarked to tackle England’s housing crisis back to the Treasury, as they could not identify projects to spend it on. Meanwhile, we are moving forward positively.

“Meridian Water is increasingly becoming a hub of activity as the project is rapidly progressing in all areas. We are set to unveil our first Council homes later this summer and the first phase of Meridian One is well on its way to deliver 300 homes.

“In addition, the Enfield Construction Skills Academy has opened its doors to students so that hundreds of local people will be able to acquire new skills and training opportunities, preparing them for jobs in construction at Meridian Water and beyond.”

Phil Skegg, managing director at Enfield Council’s main contractor, Taylor Woodrow said: “We are delighted to be able to support the London Borough of Enfield in this transformational project. Central to our role is ensuring that we create a lasting legacy through the investment programme by focussing on local skills and employment, whilst ensuring that we minimise our environmental impact through the construction phase and in preparation for the whole life cycle in the future.”

Meridian Water is one of London’s biggest regeneration projects and is part of Enfield Council’s plan to bring more and better homes to Edmonton. Visit the Meridian Water website to find out how the project is benefiting the local community.